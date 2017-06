Share of EU countries in Azerbaijan’s turnover increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The share of European Union (EU) countries in total volume of Azerbaijan’s trade turnover was 38 percent in January-April 2017, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

He made the remarks addressing a business forum between Azerbaijan and the EU in Baku June 8.

Mustafayev said that this figure was 35 percent in 2016.

