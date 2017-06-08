Iran’s giant power company eyes foreign projects (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:

Giant MAPNA Group, with its 41 subsidiaries, that have carried out more than 30 billion euro worth of projects in Iran as of now, mostly in the power sector, plans to boost its activities both inside the country and abroad.

CEO of MAPNA Abbas Aliabadi told Trend June 7 that the company has completed 257 power plant units in Iran with 37.6 gigawatt capacity and further 144 units of power plants projects with 13.6 GW capacity are under construction or in plan by MAPNA.

Iran’s total nominal power generation capacity stands at 76.837 GW. Iran plans to increase this volume to 100 GW by 2021.

According to Aliabadi, MAPNA recently has signed agreements for establishing joint ventures or technology transfer with Italian Franco Tosi Meccanica, German Siemens and Aerodyn companies as well as Belgian CMI in the power sector.

Aliabadi added that MAPNA is also developing the 3-GW Rumaila combined cycle power plant in Iraq, under a $2.5 billion contract, while Al-Sadr and Najaf thermal power plants were constructed there by MAPNA.

According to him, MAPNA also has developed the Oman’s 30-MW Raysut gas power plant and steam portion of Qarn Alam power plant as well as Tishreen and Jandar combined cycle power plants in Syria, and Iraq were also constructed by MAPNA.

"We have carried out rehabilitation project in Guddu Power Plant, Pakistan, and Life Time Extension for Belawan Power Plant, Indonesia," Aliabadi added.