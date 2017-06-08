Draft law expertise on FTZ in Azerbaijan to be completed soon

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Expertise of the draft law “On Free Trade Zone (FTZ)” in Azerbaijan will be completed soon, the country’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

He was giving speech June 8 at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku.

“The master plan of the FTZ, its feasibility study, as well as the draft law “On Free Trade Zone” are ready,” Mustafayev noted. “A special commission has been set up to carry out the expertise of legal framework, and the commission should soon submit a final version of the draft law to Azerbaijan’s leadership.”

