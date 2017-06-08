Azerbaijani manat seeking its niche – minister

2017-06-08 11:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The Azerbaijani manat is gradually strengthening and seeking its niche, said Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku June 8.

Currently, the country is conducting major measures to ensure the macroeconomic stability, noted the minister.

“As a result, the Azerbaijani manat has been strengthening since the beginning of the year. The manat’s rate has stabilized and the manat gradually looking its place,” he added.

Story still developing