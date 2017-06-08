OPEC oil price continues to decline

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC’s basket of 13 crudes stood at $46.78 per barrel on June 7, as compared to $46.97 a barrel on June 6, the cartel said in a message on its website.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

This is while the price for August futures of Brent crude oil has increased by 0.73 percent to $48.41 per barrel as of 05:17 (GMT +4).

Meanwhile, the price for July futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has grown by 0.61 percent and stood at $46.00 per barrel.

