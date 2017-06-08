Iran slams Trumps’s message over Tehran terror attacks

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to US President Donald Trump’s statement on the twin terrorist attacks in Tehran claimed by the ISIS terrorist group that killed at least 13 people.



“Repugnant White House statement and Senate sanctions as Iranians counter terror backed by US clients,” Zarif wrote on his twitter account June 8 referring to Trump’s statement and the US Congress vote on new sanctions against Tehran.‎



Hours after the terror attacks in Tehran Trump expressed sympathy with terror victims in Iran.



‎“We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are ‎going through such challenging times,” Trump said in a press release.



“We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil that they promote,” Trump concluded.



Reacting to the message, Zarif said that “Iranian people reject such US claims of friendship.”



At the same day, the United States Congress acted in a procedural vote to advance a new set of sanctions against Iran, despite calls by Democrats. The legislation under consideration mandates the imposition of sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program and extends terrorism sanctions pertaining to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.



Key Democratic figures such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and California Senator Dianne Feinstein called for a delay in the vote out of respect for the fallen in the wake of the attacks but to no avail.



Separate attacks shattered Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.



The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine, which involved armed terrorists, suicide bombers. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide. Several pilgrims have also been injured in the attack.



A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attacks. Fars news agency issued a report, saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.

