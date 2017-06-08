Wheat harvesting starts in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 8

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Wheat harvesting has started in Turkmenistan, the country’s government said in a message.

The harvesting has started in Turkmenistan’s Ahal, Balkan, Lebap and Mary provinces, while in the Dashoguz province it will start June 14.

This year, it is planned to harvest 1.6 million tons of grain, including 450,000 tons in the Ahal province, 380,000 tons in the Mary province, 350,000 in the Lebap province, 300,000 in the Dashoguz province and 120,000 in the Balkan province from 760,000 hectares of winter crops.