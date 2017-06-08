Tehran terrorist attacks’ death toll reaches 16

2017-06-08 12:12 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Local authorities say the number of victims of yesterday’s terror attacks on Tehran has reached 16.

Ahmad Shojaee, the head of Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, has said that 16 individuals including tree women were among those who lost their lives yesterday, ILNA news agency reported.

Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all four terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide.

A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attack. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.