Russian companies interested in Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline construction

Russian companies are considering possibility of Iran-Pakistan-India offshore gas pipeline construction, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists, TASS news agency reported.

He went on to add that they also studying the possibility of liquefied natural gas supplies to Pakistan and possible engagement in projects for the modernization of a number of thermal power plants in Pakistan.

According to Ushakov, these issues will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Astana on June 9.

