Ministry: more suspects detained after Iran terror attacks

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iran's intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi has said that more suspects have been detained in connection with yesterday's terror attacks in Iran's capital Tehran, YJC reported.



He didn't provide further information on the identities of the detained.



However, the Intelligence ministry has earlier said that it is going to publish the identities and photos of the perpetrators involved in yesterday's attacks.



Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.



The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all four terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide.



A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attack. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.



According to the latest reports, the overall body count in the attacks has reached 16 people, including three women.