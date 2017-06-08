OSCE MG to clarify situation around Karabakh conflict during visit to region

2017-06-08 12:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (MG) are planning to clarify the situation in the zone of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, during their visit to the region, Spokeswoman of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing June 8.

During the visit of the co-chairs to Yerevan on June 10, it is planned to discuss topical issues on settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including in the light of the results of recent meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on April 28 in Moscow, noted Zakharova.

According to the spokeswoman, during the visit to the region, a trip to Nagorno-Karabakh is also expected, and a week later the co-chairs will visit Baku. A corresponding statement will be published on the results of the visit to the region.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.