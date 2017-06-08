Official: Direct EU investments in Azerbaijan total 7B euros

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

The volume of direct investments from the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan amounted to seven billion euros, said Director “Neighbourhood East” in the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) Lawrence Meredith.

He made the remarks at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku June 8.

According to Meredith, the EU is the biggest investor in Azerbaijani economy.

More than 2.5 billion euros out of this amount were used for the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy, he said.

“We see that Azerbaijan is aimed at diversifying its economy. Despite the fact that energy is a key sector in our relations, we also welcome new directions of mutual cooperation,” noted the EU official.

