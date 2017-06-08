Mard: EU, Azerbaijan keen on further enhancing trade

2017-06-08 12:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan are very interested to further enhance the economic cooperation, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters June 8 on the sidelines of the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum.

“We are organizing the 3rd EU-Azerbaijan business forum. As you see, we have over 400 participants from over 300 companies. Of course, I think, this is a very clear signal that there is a large interest between the EU and Azerbaijan to even further enhance trade and economic cooperation,” she said.

Mard pointed out that the EU is the largest trade partner and the major investor including in the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan.

“Of course, we want to work with Azerbaijan on the diversification and reform agenda,” she added.

Mard reminded that the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will visit Azerbaijan on June 16.

She also gave information about the ongoing talks to be held on June 12-14 on the new strategic partnership agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan.

“We have talks regularly ongoing. Already next week in Baku I will have two delegations discussing the new agreement, including one delegation especially from DG Trade (Directorate General for Trade of the European Commission),” added Mard.

The European Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan in November 2016.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European Neighborhood Policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

The new agreement envisages the compliance of Azerbaijan’s legislation and procedures with the EU’s most important international trade norms and standards, which should lead to the improvement of Azerbaijani goods’ access to the EU markets.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn