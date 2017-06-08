Iran declines to confirm Saudi hand in Tehran terror attacks

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi has declined to comment on Saudi Arabia’s possible role in the yesterday’s terror attacks in Tehran.



“So far, we cannot judge whether Saudi Arabia has played a role in the terrorist attack,” ISNA quoted him as saying this morning.



The authorities say that at least seven shooters and suicidal bombers were involved in the terrorist attack.



Six terrorists were killed on the scene and a woman was wounded and arrested.



The officials say the woman who commanded the terrorist attack is from Iran’s southern regions and the rest are from the country’s western regions.



Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.



The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all four terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide.



A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attack. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.



According to the latest reports, the overall body count in the attacks has reached 16 people, including three women.