Earthquake jolts northwestern Iran

2017-06-08 13:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook Iran’s Avaj city in northwestern province of Qazvin on June 8.

The tremors occurred at 12:45 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 19 kilometers underground.

There was no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.