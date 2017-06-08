Earthquake jolts northwestern Iran
2017-06-08
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8
By Fatih Karimov – Trend:
An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook Iran’s Avaj city in northwestern province of Qazvin on June 8.
The tremors occurred at 12:45 local time (UTC +4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.
The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 19 kilometers underground.
There was no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.