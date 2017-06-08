Baku may hold top UEFA events in 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

European soccer’s governing body UEFA has announced the list of national associations that nominated their candidature and submitted the bid book before the deadline – June 6 for final meetings of club tournaments and the UEFA Super Cup matches, which will be held in 2019, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) said in a message June 8.

AFFA nominated the National Olympic Committee (NOC) for holding the final match of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League tournaments.

The bid book for both matches was submitted by the following associations:

UEFA Champions League:

Azerbaijan – Baku Olympic Stadium

Spain – Madrid, Estadio Metropolitano

UEFA Europa League:

Azerbaijan – Baku Olympic Stadium

Spain –Sevilla, Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan Stadium

Turkey – Istanbul, Besiktas Arena

The decision of the UEFA Executive Committee on the stadiums, where the matches will be held, will be announced on September 21, 2017.