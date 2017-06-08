Iran unveils identities of terrorists involved in Tehran attacks (Updated)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8By Fatih Karimov – Trend:Iran’s intelligence ministry published pictures of five terrorists involved in the Tehran attacks that took place on June 7.According the official website of the ministry the attackers were affiliated with “Wahhabi and Takfiri” groups, which took part in ISIS crimes in Mosul city of Iraq and Raqqah in Syria.The names of the killed terrorists were published, meanwhile the ministry has refused to unveil the surnames.The killed terrorists, who identified as Saryas, Abu Jahad Qayyum, Ramin and Fereydoun had left Iran to Iraq and Syria after joining ISIS.They entered Iran last year under the command of Abu Aisha al-Kurdi, a ringleader of the ISIS terrorist group to carry out terror attacks in Iran's religious cities, according to the ministry.After Iranian security forces killed Abu Aisha along with a number of other group members in western Iran and dismantled their cell, five terrorists escaped from the country, the intelligence ministry’s statement reads.Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all four terrorists who took part in the siege of the parliament building have been killed.Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran's security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide.A separate terrorist group in the country has been detained before it managed to carry out any terror attack. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.