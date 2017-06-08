CCTV footage shows terrorists raiding Iran’s Parliament (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian officials have released CCTV (closed circuit television) footage showing the very first moments of the terrorist attack on the Parliament building on June 7.

Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building.

The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all four terrorists who took part in the siege of the Parliament building have been killed.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide there.

A separate terrorist group in the country was detained before it managed to carry out any terror attack. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.

According to the latest reports, the overall body count in the attacks has reached 17.