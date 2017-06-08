Mexican envoy says interested in co-op with BHOS (PHOTO)

2017-06-08 | www.trend.az

Prospects of developing cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Mexican Institute of Petroleum (IMP) were discussed at the meeting of the Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini and BHOS Vice-Rector for Training, Science and International Relations Ramiz Humbatov. IMP Head of the Competitive Technical Intelligence Department Victor Gerardo Ortiz Gallardo visiting Baku to attend the 24th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference also participated in the meeting, which took place at BHOS.

Vice-Rector Ramiz Humbatov briefed the guests about development and achievements of the Higher School and provided detailed information about BHOS academic and educational activities. He also told about the Higher Oil School’s new campus equipped in accordance with highest international standards, and the conditions created there for teachers, students and staff members.

The Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini emphasized that cooperation with Azerbaijan, which achieved impressive successes in the country economic development, is very important for Mexico. He expressed confidence that Victor Ortiz Gallardo’s visit to BHOS would give an impetus to establishing close partnership relations of IMP with the Higher School. The Ambassador reminded that he discussed significance of developing cooperation between two institutions with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov at their meeting in the beginning of this year.

Representative of the Mexican Institute of Petroleum Victor Gerardo Ortiz Gallardo also expressed IMP’s management interest in building business relationship with BHOS. Speaking about the Mexican Institute of Petroleum, he said that it is the largest public research center and services provider in the oil and gas sector of the country. IMP major activities include applied scientific research in order to develop technologies; services, support and technical solutions; and talent development, formation of human resources and training personnel for the petroleum industry. These fields, emphasized Victor Ortiz Gallardo, can become areas of future cooperation between the Mexican Institute of Petroleum and the Baku Higher Oil School.

At the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.