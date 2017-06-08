Freight cars derail in southwestern Iran, block railway to capital

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Four freight cars have derailed in southwestern Iran, blocking the railway connecting the capital Tehran to the southern regions of the country.

The incident, which took place in the early hours this morning, did not leave anyone injured or killed, IRNA news agency reported.

According to the report, the rail cars were carrying wheat, and the provincial officials are probing into the incident.

Earlier on June 6, collision of two trains in a subway station in western Tehran left 25 injured.