Uzbek delegation takes part in Kabul Process meeting

2017-06-08

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 8

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

An Uzbek delegation led by Ismatilla Irgashev, Uzbek president’s special representative for Afghanistan, took part in the international Kabul Process meeting, held on June 6-7 in Afghanistan’s capital, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

At the meeting, delegations of more than 20 countries, including the neighboring states, discussed security issues and terrorism threats in Afghanistan, region and the world, and issues of inter-Afghan reconciliation.

As part of the visit to Kabul, the Uzbek delegation was received by Afghanistan’s President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Representatives of Uzbekistan held negotiations with advisors of the Afghan president on infrastructure, human resources and technology, agriculture, national security.

Negotiations were also held with special representative of Afghanistan’s president on development of cooperation with CIS countries, Muhammad Shokir Korgar, First Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai, as well as several Afghan ministers.

On the sidelines of the Kabul Process meeting, a meeting was held with Turkey’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz, during which the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.