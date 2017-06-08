EY and BBG announce the winner of the 4th Robin Bennett award (PHOTO)

EY Azerbaijan has presented the 4th Robin Bennett award for significant contributions to Azerbaijan-UK business relations at the monthly meeting of the British Business Group (BBG). The event, which is sponsored by EY Azerbaijan, was held at the Four Seasons Hotel on 6 June 2017.

Gordon Birrell, former Regional President of BP in Azerbaijan, was awarded the annual prize, a smoking pipe. Turgay Teymurov, EY Baku Partner, and John Patterson OBE, Chairman of the BBG, presented the award to Cathal Kelly, BP AGTR Vice President, who was representing Mr. Birrell at the event.

The winner of the Robin Bennett Pipe Award is selected by decision of the BBG Committee based on nominations by members.

Robin Bennett OBE (1942-2011) was one of the founders of BBG Azerbaijan. He came to Baku as EY Managing Partner and enjoyed a long and successful career with the firm.

About BBG

The British Business Group has been operating in Azerbaijan for 21 years. It provides a vehicle for new businesspeople to meet businesspeople who are familiar with Azerbaijan and can provide information and advice on how business is done in the country. It is a valuable opportunity for networking and allows companies to present themselves and raise their profile.

The group does this by holding monthly meetings, usually on the last Wednesday of each month. Sometimes the meetings are attended by a visiting UK government minister or similar guest.

About EY

EY in Azerbaijan

EY made a major commitment to the development of Azerbaijan and the region by opening an office in Baku 22 years ago. Today, in addition to being the leading audit and consulting firm in Azerbaijan, we are the leading firm in the region. As a result of our experience and competence, we have been able to assist domestic and international companies as well as state-owned entities in managing the challenges of the international economy.

The 170 people currently working in our Baku office serve our clients in Azerbaijan. EY’s strength in the Caspian Region and the firm’s commitment of resources are important to entities operating in the region. It means that as we grow, EY will continue its tradition of hiring and training local professionals to be leaders in our practice.