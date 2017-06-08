Ali Hasanov: First vice-presidency institute to be a structure successfully implementing Azerbaijan’s major goals

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has authored many innovations in the country, said Assistant to the President for Public and Political Issues Ali Hasanov.

He made the remarks addressing the 10th conference of Narimanov District organization of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Baku June 8.

Hasanov noted that Mehriban Aliyeva formed the first lady institute, and as the president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Foundation, she created a new model of promotion and presentation of the culture, language, and history of Azerbaijan abroad, which gave very successful results.

Today, the vice-presidency institute is being developed by Mehriban Aliyeva, he said.

Hasanov expressed confidence that the first vice-presidency institute will play an important role in the development of the Azerbaijani state, and it will be a structure successfully implementing its major goals, important projects in social, cultural and other spheres.

Mehriban Aliyeva’s dynamic character, concreteness, diligence, humanism, and attachment to the state and people of Azerbaijan give her grounds to make valuable contribution to fulfillment of the tasks set by the Azerbaijani president, mobilizing the work of the government team, for the country’s confident development, added Hasanov.