Tehran to hold funeral ceremony for terror victims

2017-06-08 16:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will attend a funeral ceremony for the victims of Wednesday terror attacks.



Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and the head of judiciary, Sadeq Amoli-Larijani are also expected to partake in the ceremony, Fars news agency reported.



Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli are also scheduled to brief MPs on the recent terror attacks on June 7.



The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all four terrorists who took part in the siege of the Parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide there.



A separate terrorist group in the country was detained before it managed to carry out any terror attack. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.



According to the latest reports, the overall body count in the attacks has reached 17.