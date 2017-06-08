Azerbaijan’s agriculture among attractive spheres for investment

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Agriculture is one of the most dynamically developing and attractive spheres for investment in Azerbaijan, said President of Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce Manuela Traldi.

She was addressing the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku June 8.

“Currently, Azerbaijan is actively developing its agriculture. This sphere is one of the most attractive in terms of investments not only for the EU states but for other countries as well. Many of our companies note the opportunities created for investment, creating joint ventures and so on,” Traldi said.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov, for his part, noted that the EU states head the list of countries Azerbaijani products are exported to.

“More than 20.7 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports account for Italy, 6.9 percent – for Portugal, 4.5 percent – for Germany and more than 3.5 percent account for France,” he said.