Turkey’s ex-PM Davutoglu may be arrested: media

2017-06-08 17:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Former Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu can be arrested over alleged links to the movement of Fethullah Gulen, accused of involvement in the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt, Turkish media outlets reported June 8.

A number of Turkey’s former ministers, who are suspected of having links with the Gulen movement, are expected to be arrested as well.

The Turkish media earlier reported that during an investigation, former advisor to the chief of the country’s General Staff, Orhan Yikilkan, said that Ahmet Davutoglu was informed about a possible military coup attempt in Turkey.

Yikilkan noted that in November 2015, Turkish secret services informed the General Staff about preparation of a military coup in the country, adding he personally passed the information to Davutoglu.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.