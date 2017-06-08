Macroeconomic situation stable in Turkmenistan, says president

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan maintains a stable macroeconomic situation, said the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

He made the remarks at a meeting with heads of institutions of the financial, economic and banking sectors, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported.

According to forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as Berdimuhamedov noted, in 2017, the global economy is expected to grow by only 3.5 percent, the world financial markets will remain unstable, and the growth rate in the economically developed countries will somewhat weaken.

Complex external geopolitical conditions, including a sustainable decline in oil and gas prices, will have an impact on the situation on international asset and investment markets, said the Turkmen president. He also noted the decrease in economic activity in trading partners of Turkmenistan.

However, despite all the listed factors, Turkmenistan maintains a stable macroeconomic situation and a sustained high growth dynamics is observed at an economically sufficient level.

Thus, according to the results of four months of 2017, this figure was 106.3 percent, said the Turkmen head.

Export-oriented industries are being created in industry, agriculture, in the sphere of services, which will allow expanding Turkmenistan’s opportunities, overcoming the negative consequences of the global crisis, added Berdimuhamedov.