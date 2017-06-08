Turkmen president to visit Astana EXPO-2017

2017-06-08 17:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will attend the opening of the international specialized exhibition Astana EXPO-2017, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The opening ceremony will take place June 9. The main theme of Astana EXPO-2017 will be “Future Energy.”

During the exhibition, special attention will paid to efficient use of energy resources and innovative alternative energy projects, according to the message.