Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to mull economic co-op

2017-06-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

A delegation of Turkmen companies will visit Tajikistan on June 12 to establish economic cooperation, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said June 8.

The delegation will include the representatives of Turkmenistan Airlines, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and tourism companies.

According to the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the visit is aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in the economic and trade sectors, attracting investments and finding partners.

The chamber said the Turkmen delegation will include more than 70 entrepreneurs working in banking, food, agriculture, construction, energy, trade and other sectors.