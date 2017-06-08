Azerbaijan offers EU revising financial aid for customs project

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan offers the EU to revise the amount of financial assistance directed at simplification of customs procedures on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, Shahin Baghirov, deputy head of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, said June 8.

He made the remarks in Baku at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum.

“Currently, we are creating a center for trade facilitation on the border with Georgia. This center is very important in terms of increasing transit flow from neighboring countries. I believe it would be reasonable for the EU to revise the amount of financial assistance for this project,” Baghirov said.

The project for the support to the development of Red Bridge border crossing point between Azerbaijan and Georgia is jointly implemented by the UNDP and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The project worth 3 million euros is funded by the EU.