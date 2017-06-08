OSCE consults Turkmenistan on combating drug trafficking

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The OSCE organized trainings in Turkmenistan, dedicated to the fight against drug trafficking, the organization said in a message.

Three separate practical training courses, held at the International Customs Terminal in Ashgabat, brought together officers of the State Customs Service, the State Border Service and the Ministry of Interior, the OSCE said.

The first two training courses were attended by 36 officials from Ashgabat and the regions, while the third training event was held as a train-the-trainer course for 20 attendees from the same agencies, including participants in the two previous courses.

“Transnational threats, particularly those related to drug trafficking, remain a significant issue on the security agenda of the entire OSCE region,” said Natalya Drozd, Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat. “Due to its broader social and economic context, drug trafficking is also considered to be one of the most complex problems affecting the well-being of modern societies.”

The agenda of the training courses featured up-to-date methods of interdicting drugs and chemical, biological and radiological substances, case studies of cross-border crime and discussions on common challenges to open and secure borders. The officials also took part in practical exercises simulating examinations of personal effects as well as of commercial trucks and personal vehicles.

The train-the-trainer course introduced participants to training aids and methods of sharing knowledge on interdicting drugs with their colleagues and subordinates, as well as planning and conducting practical exercises.

“The OSCE Center in Ashgabat acknowledges the efforts of the Government of Turkmenistan in countering illicit drug and chemical precursors trafficking and we firmly believe that such training activities will contribute to achieving sustainable results,” Ambassador Drozd concluded.