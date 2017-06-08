Turkmenistan, Israel hold political consultations

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 8

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

The political consultations between Turkmenistan and Israel were held at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Jerusalem, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said June 8.

Turkmen and Israeli deputy foreign ministers discussed the expansion of relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian spheres, the opportunities of developing cooperation in industry, high technologies, water management, health care and tourism.

"Stressing the high level of political and diplomatic cooperation, Turkmen and Israeli deputy foreign ministers discussed the possibilities for further expansion of cooperation in this area,” the ministry said. “In this context, the role of high level visits and the Turkmen and Israeli sides’ commitment to further implementation of the reached agreements were stressed."

Earlier it was reported that Israel, with its rich experience in agriculture and irrigation, is ready to share its experience with Turkmenistan.