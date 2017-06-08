Turkmenistan, OSCE cooperate in environmental security

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 8

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

OSCE regional activity on environmental security is being carried out in accordance with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 and others, Natalya Drozd, ambassador, head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, said in an interview with the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The priority aspects include the management of natural resources, primarily, water resources, the development of measures to reduce the risks of natural disasters and the management of hazardous domestic waste.

Among several important projects which are being implemented are joint activity as part of Environment and Security Initiative (EnvSec) and security issues in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and South Caucasus.

“The OSCE promotes initiatives on water resources management and cross-border cooperation in Central Asia,” Drozd said. “The OSCE Center plans to intensify activity to promote principles of balanced environmental management.”

"We intend to put forward an initiative to open a scientific center for sustainable development at one of the Turkmen universities," she said.

Turkmenistan joined the OSCE on January 30, 1992. A number of the OSCE international forums have been recently held in Ashgabat.