Turkey to support export of Nakhchivan products to its territory

2017-06-08 20:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Turkey will support the export of Nakhchivan products to its territory, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry said June 8.

This statement was made at a meeting of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev with Turkish delegation.

During the meeting, the sides mulled the issues of expanding exports from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Turkey, a preferential trade agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and trade relations between the two countries.

Mustafayev said the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey grew by 88 percent in January-April 2017, as compared to the same period of 2016. In particular, exports increased by four times and imports increased by 18 percent, according to him.

The Turkish side, in turn, expressed support for expanding exports of Nakhchivan products to Turkey, noted the systematic work with entrepreneurs and relevant authorities in this area, and said Turkish businessmen are interested in investing in Nakhchivan.