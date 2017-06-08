Uzbekistan to spend $5.3B for development of renewable energy

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 8

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan will allocate $5.3 billion for the implementation of 810 investment projects on development of renewable energy until 2022, according to the decree of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Under the decree "On the program of measures for further development of renewable energy, increasing energy efficiency in the sectors of economy and social sphere for 2017-2021", published on website of the Uzbek president’s press service, Uzbekistan diversifies the fuel balance thanks to renewable energy sources, replacing them with traditional types of fuel and reducing their share in the production of electricity and heat energy.

The decree approved the target parameters on the development of renewable energy, according to which the share of renewable energy sources will increase from the current 12.7 percent to 19.7 percent by 2022, as well as the share of hydroelectric power stations will increase from the current 12.7 percent to 15.8 percent, solar energy – up to 2.3 percent, wind power – up to 1.6 percent.

As it was previously reported, Uzbekistan approved a program on development of hydropower for 2017-2021, within which it is planned to build 42 new and modernize 32 operating hydroelectric power stations.

It was also reported about the intention to build five solar photoelectric stations with a total capacity of 500 MW in five regions of Uzbekistan with a total preliminary cost of more than $1.1 billion, and the development of projects on construction of wind power stations.

Currently, Uzbekistan has 45 power stations with a total capacity of about 13,000 megawatts, including 16 power stations that are part of Uzbekenergo JSC with a total capacity of 12,040 megawatts.

Enterprises of Uzbekenergo JSC, uniting big power plants of Uzbekistan, produced 59 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2016 that is by 4 percent more than in 2015.