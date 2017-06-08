SOCAR commissions another filling station in Romania

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR increased the number of its filling stations in Romania to 37, the company said June 8.

SOCAR commissioned the 37th filling station under its brand name in Romania’s Brasov.

“NANO 95 and NANO 98 gasoline brands, NANO Diesel and NANO Super Diesel fuel are being sold at the filling station,” SOCAR said, adding Azerbaijani products are also being sold there.

SOCAR filling stations currently operate in 18 Romanian regions.

SOCAR is the sole producer of oil products in Azerbaijan with filling stations in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland.