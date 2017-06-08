Qatar says Turkish military to ensure its safety

2017-06-08 21:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish military will ensure the safety of Qatar, said Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The FM noted that the Turkish contingent in Qatar is also the guarantor of security in the region, reads a message of Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

Turkey’s parliament on Wednesday ratified two deals on deploying troops in Qatar and training the nation's gendarmerie force.