Turkey's president ratifies Qatar military deals

2017-06-09 02:15 | www.trend.az | 1

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on Thursday ratified two deals on deploying Turkish troops in Qatar and training the Gulf nation's gendarmerie, according to the presidency.

Turkey’s parliament had earlier ratified the agreements on Wednesday. The votes came just days after five Arab countries cut ties with the Gulf state, Anadolu reported.

The deal on deploying troops on Qatari soil, aimed at improving the country's armed forces and boosting military cooperation, had been signed in April in Doha.

Under the bill, the two countries’ armies will also be able to carry out joint exercises. The move aims to contribute to regional and world peace.

In addition, Turkish gendarmes will be able to train Qatari forces, under another deal between the two countries’ interior ministries in December 2015.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen cut ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar denied the accusations, calling the move "unjustified".

The escalation came two weeks after the website of Qatar’s official news agency was allegedly hacked by unknown individuals who reportedly published statements attributed to the country’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The incident triggered a diplomatic row between Qatar and its neighbors.