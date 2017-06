North Korea likely tested precision strike capability with Thursday's launch: South Korea

North Korea likely aimed to show off its ability to precisely target a large enemy warship with its launch on Thursday of what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles, South Korea's military said on Thursday.

By testing different types of missiles, the North may be trying to gain the upper hand in relations with South Korea and the United States, a spokesman for the South Korean military told a briefing,Reuters reported.