TAP contractors receive over 66% of pipes for Greek section

2017-06-09 09:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The construction of Greek section of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the pipeline’s greatest geography, advances on time, on track and on budget, TAP AG consortium said in a message on its website.

“Thanks to the efforts of over 3,000 people working for the project, 13 months after the inauguration ceremony works have significantly progressed in two of the three Northern Greek Prefectures to be traversed by the pipeline: Eastern Macedonia-Thrace and Central Macedonia,” said the message.

As of end-May 2017, out of the ca. 550 km of pipeline in total to be built on Greek soil, TAP’s contractors have already received more than 66 percent of the total 32,000 line pipes to be used for the construction of the pipeline’s Greek section; cleared and graded almost 300 km of the route; strung 272 km of pipeline; and welded ca. 250 km of the mainline.

For the implementation of the project, TAP is collaborating with multiple domestic partners investing millions for goods and services. Overall, 176 companies operating in Greece have already been involved in the implementation of the project – reaping both financial benefits and invaluable expertise.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

