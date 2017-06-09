Pakistan to send military contingent to Qatar

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Pakistan decided to send military contingent to Qatar after a similar decision was made by Turkey, Pakistani media outlets reported June 9.

Pakistan is expected to send more than 20,000 soldiers to Qatar.

This decision was made under the military agreements signed by Pakistan and Turkey.

Earlier, Turkey’s parliament ratified two deals on deploying troops in Qatar and training the nation's gendarmerie force.