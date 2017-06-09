First time “The Great Azerbaijani Poet, Nizami” translated into English (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Leighton House Museum in London has hosted presentation of the first academic translation into English of Evgenii Berthels’ (1890-1957) “The Great Azerbaijani Poet, Nizami” book.

The book by famous Orientalist, professor Berthels, which was originally published in Russian in 1940, was translated by the Nizami Ganjavi Scientific Centre for the Study of Azerbaijan and Caucasus at the University of Oxford.

The book describes the life, work and context of Nizami Ganjavi and his poems. Evgenii Berthels’ book not only details fascinating stories about the history of Azerbaijan but also portrays Nizami as a remarkable figure, not only in literature and art, but also human civilization in general. Berthel’s evaluation of Nizami reveals how his work transcends national, racial, religious and geographical borders, and explores how Nizami’s poetry is still relevant 750 years later.

The book was translated into English at the initiative of head of the Nizami Ganjavi Scientific Centre for the Study of Azerbaijan and Caucasus at the University of Oxford, academician Nargiz Pashayeva. Published by Gilgamesh Publishing, the English version of the book will be distributed to the University of Oxford and leading libraries in Europe.

Participants included head of the Nizami Ganjavi Scientific Centre for the Study of Azerbaijan and Caucasus at the University of Oxford, academician Nargiz Pashayeva, Soudavar Professor of Persian Studies at the Faculty of Oriental Studies, the University of Oxford, Edmund Herzig, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, People’s Writer Elchin Afandiyev, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Akif Alizade, Director of ANAS Institute of Information Technologies Rasim Aliguliyev, MP Nizami Jafarov, Chief Development Officer at the University of Oxford Development Office Liesl Elder and Associate Director of Development (Academic Programmes) at the office Antony Green, Professor of Arabic at the Faculty of Oriental Studies, the University of Oxford, Julia Bray, professor at Tulane University, US, Elio Brancaforte, Dr Razia Sultanova, University of Cambridge, tutor in Arabic at the University of Oxford Julian Faultless, Curator, Turkish and Turkic Collections at British Library Michael Erdman, Managing Director at Gilgamesh Publishing Max Scott, as well as members of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, representatives of the British academia, students, representatives of the diplomatic corps in London, members of general public and intelligentsia.

After the speeches ANAS president Akif Alizade presented a certificate of academician to Nargiz Pashayeva in recognition of her scientific activity.