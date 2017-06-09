Biggest financial institutions render no support for Iran’s economy

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Elena Kosolapova, Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The world largest financial institutions do not support Iranian economy.

The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank do not have any active loan programs in the moment, the press-officers of these financial institutions told Trend.

"The World Bank currently has no active program in Iran," external affairs officer of the Bank told Trend.

Meanwhile, Communications Officer of the IMF said that "Iran does not get financial assistance from the IMF." External Affairs Officer of the ADB, in turn, noted that Iran is not a member of the Bank.

They did not provide information on the plans of the financial institutions regarding possibility of future cooperation with Iran.

Experts say the Iran extremely requires foreign investments in order to increase its oil and gas production after the lifting of the international sanctions.

The sanctions were lifted within a nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) reached by Iran and the P5+1 (China, France, Russia, UK, US plus Germany). Iran in return agreed to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium, cut its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by 98 percent, and reduce by about two-thirds the number of its gas centrifuges for 13 years.

