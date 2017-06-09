Military deal enters into force between Qatar, Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A military agreement has entered into force between Qatar and Turkey, Turkey’s Resmi Gazete (Official newspaper) reported June 9.

The document was signed on November 10, 2016 in Ankara.

Earlier, a law was passed in Turkey on ratification of an agreement between the two countries on the deployment of a Turkish military contingent in Qatar.

The establishment of a Turkish military base in Qatar is envisaged by the agreement on strengthening bilateral cooperation signed by the two countries in 2014.

Moreover, the Turkish parliament ratified the Protocol on Cooperation in the Field of Education and Training for Gendarmerie between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of the State of Qatar.

The protocol was signed on December 2, 2015 in Doha as part of the agreement on cooperation in the sphere of security between the internal ministries of Turkey and Qatar.

