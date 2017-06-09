UN warns Turkey about possible IS attacks

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The UN has warned Turkey, Belgium, France and Germany about possible terror attacks by members of the Islamic State (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group, Turkish media outlets cited a UN report.

In recent months, IS has changed its tactics and now its target is not Iraq or Syria, but European countries, the report says.

It was also noted that over the past five months, the number of foreign militants in IS has significantly decreased.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

