Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport significantly increases passenger traffic

2017-06-09 10:50 | www.trend.az | 1

During January-May 2017, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 1.37 million passengers, which is 34 percent more than the same period of last year. Only in May 315,000 passengers were served.

The BAKU 2017 – 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Azerbaijan also affected the significant increase of passenger traffic last month. All civil aviation structures of Azerbaijan provided high-level service to guests and athletes who arrived in the country during the Islamic Games.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 767,000 passengers, 204,000 of which were carried on domestic flights.

Eighty-five percent of passengers were carried by international flights; 48.3 percent of the total international traffic of the airport accounted for Azerbaijan Airlines, 51.7 percent - foreign air carriers.

Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves 28 airlines, five of them are low-cost carriers. Starting from autumn of this year, Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways is expected to operate flights.

The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

In March this year Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards.