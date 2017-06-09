Azerbaijani FM to attend “Astana EXPO-2017”

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has left to Kazakhstan to attend the official opening ceremony of the International Specialized Exhibition “Astana EXPO-2017”, the Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message June 9.

The Exhibition, titled “Energy of the Future”, will be held from June 10 to September 10, 2017. About 100 countries and 10 international organizations will be represented at the Exhibition.