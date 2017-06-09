Uzbekistan, Pakistan keen to expand co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 9

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in Astana on June 8 to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Uzbek president’s press service said in a message.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the current state and prospects of relations between the two states, as well as issues of strengthening regional security, according to the message.

Uzbekistan supported Pakistan’s admission to the SCO as a member state, paid particular attention to this issue during its chairmanship in the organization.

At the meeting, President Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan will further develop the multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan, according to the message.

Nawaz Sharif, for his part, said that Pakistan is interested in expanding the partnership with Uzbekistan in all fields.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan support each other on the international arena. As of today, about 50 interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents have been signed in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres. There are 55 enterprises operating in Uzbekistan, organized jointly with Pakistan.

As it was previously reported, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will participate in next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) member states in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, on June 8-9.

President Mirziyoyev also took part in the official opening ceremony of the International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO-2017 and he will hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of foreign delegations as part of the event.

The SCO was established in 2001. The SCO members now are China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Iran, Mongolia and Belarus are the SCO observer-countries, while Azerbaijan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Nepal and Armenia are dialogue partners.