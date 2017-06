Ilham Aliyev approves funding for expansion of Astara seaside park complex

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the expansion of a seaside park and boulevard complex in the city of Astara.

Under the presidential order, 3 million manats have been allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to Astara District Executive Authority.