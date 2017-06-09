Azerbaijan, Slovenia to develop economic co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Slovenia intend to develop economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message June 9.

The agreement was reached during consultations held as part of Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov’s visit to Slovenia.

Khalafov held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister of Slovenia Darja Bavdaz Kuret.

The sides exchanged views on development of cooperation in trade, industry, transportation, agriculture, energy, tourism and culture.

Darja Bavdaz Kuret noted that there is great potential for developing cooperation and expanding ties with Azerbaijan.